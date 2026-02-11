Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $404.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.78 million. Inter & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

Inter & Co. Inc. Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ INTR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,858. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Inter & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Inter & Co. Inc. from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Inter & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 745,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 118,813 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Inter & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inter & Co. Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application. The Securities segment is involved in the acquisition, sale and custody of securities, the structuring and distribution of securities in the capital market, and the provision of administration services to investment funds.

