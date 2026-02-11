Jensen Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,439 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 3.0% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $239,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 690 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total value of $151,599.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,397,636.56. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John J. Morris sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.49, for a total transaction of $151,448.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 106,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,405,316.15. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,299 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Truist Financial set a $260.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $266.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WM

Waste Management Stock Up 0.6%

WM opened at $231.79 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.83 and its 200 day moving average is $219.15.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Key Stories Impacting Waste Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly positive on WM, citing steady operations and durable cash flow that support the stock’s premium valuation; analyst sentiment likely helped buy-side interest today. Waste Management Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Analysts remain broadly positive on WM, citing steady operations and durable cash flow that support the stock’s premium valuation; analyst sentiment likely helped buy-side interest today. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market/sector headlines (e.g., energy/midstream names) are active but not directly tied to WM’s fundamentals; these macro flows can move sentiment but aren’t a primary driver for Waste Management. Williams Companies Stock Climbs as Investors Focus on Gas Demand

Broader market/sector headlines (e.g., energy/midstream names) are active but not directly tied to WM’s fundamentals; these macro flows can move sentiment but aren’t a primary driver for Waste Management. Negative Sentiment: CEO James C. Fish, Jr. disclosed multiple open-market sales this week totaling 36,753 shares (sales on Feb. 6, 9 and 10) for roughly $8.47M at ~ $230/share, reducing his stake materially in the largest single filing (an ~11.9% cut noted in one filing). Broader coverage also flags ~ $17M of insider selling at Waste Management, which can be interpreted by some investors as a cautionary signal. SEC filing: SEC Filing – Insider Sales — additional coverage: Waste Management Insiders Sell US$17m Of Stock

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.