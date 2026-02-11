Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 95,943 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,943 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,011,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $5,503,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

IJR opened at $132.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $133.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

