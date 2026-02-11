Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Strattec Security in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strattec Security has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strattec Security

Strattec Security Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of STRT stock opened at $89.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $375.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $92.50.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.78. Strattec Security had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $137.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Strattec Security

In other news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $199,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,252.40. This represents a 20.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Key Strattec Security News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strattec Security this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded STRT from “hold” to “strong?buy,” signaling increased broker confidence that can attract buying interest. Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded STRT from “hold” to “strong?buy,” signaling increased broker confidence that can attract buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its FY2026 earnings estimate to $6.25 from $5.40 — a sizeable lift to full?year profitability expectations that supports a higher valuation. Sidoti / MarketBeat

Sidoti raised its FY2026 earnings estimate to $6.25 from $5.40 — a sizeable lift to full?year profitability expectations that supports a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti also increased its FY2027 EPS view to $6.27 (from $5.79), reinforcing the firm’s view of multi?year earnings strength. Sidoti / MarketBeat

Sidoti also increased its FY2027 EPS view to $6.27 (from $5.79), reinforcing the firm’s view of multi?year earnings strength. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti sharply raised its Q4 2027 estimate to $1.72 from $0.98, and boosted Q4 2026 to $1.18 from $0.78 — indicating expected stronger back?half performance. Sidoti / MarketBeat

Sidoti sharply raised its Q4 2027 estimate to $1.72 from $0.98, and boosted Q4 2026 to $1.18 from $0.78 — indicating expected stronger back?half performance. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti lifted Q2 2027 EPS to $1.19 (from $0.95), another near?term upgrade supporting the upbeat earnings trajectory. Sidoti / MarketBeat

Sidoti lifted Q2 2027 EPS to $1.19 (from $0.95), another near?term upgrade supporting the upbeat earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti made a small downward tweak to Q3 2027 (from $1.82 to $1.77), a minor change that is unlikely to materially alter the longer?term outlook. Sidoti / MarketBeat

Sidoti made a small downward tweak to Q3 2027 (from $1.82 to $1.77), a minor change that is unlikely to materially alter the longer?term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti cut its Q1 2027 estimate to $1.58 from $2.04 — a meaningful near?term downgrade that could pressure sentiment if early?year results miss. Sidoti / MarketBeat

Sidoti cut its Q1 2027 estimate to $1.58 from $2.04 — a meaningful near?term downgrade that could pressure sentiment if early?year results miss. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti reduced its Q3 2026 forecast to $1.14 from $1.47, another near?term cut that offsets some of the positive revisions. Sidoti / MarketBeat

About Strattec Security

(Get Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation is a Wisconsin?based designer and manufacturer of mechanical and electronic locking systems for the global automotive market. Established more than five decades ago, the company supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket with a broad portfolio of lock and key solutions tailored to passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles.

The company’s product range includes mechanical locking systems such as door lock cylinders, ignition lock modules, key blanks and door handles, as well as electromechanical and keyless?entry systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.