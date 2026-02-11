Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $650.00 Price Target at Barclays

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Benchmark lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $615.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $735.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $722.06.

SPOT stock opened at $487.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $405.00 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,244,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat guidance — Spotify reported much stronger-than-expected EPS and revenue, delivered sizable margin improvement, and forecast first-quarter profits above estimates, which is driving the rally. Read More.

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

