Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Shares in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,777,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 50.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,928,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $66,057,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 200.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,122,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,021,000 after purchasing an additional 748,990 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 89.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,145,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after purchasing an additional 540,818 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Negative Sentiment: Company disclosure of inventory problems tied to a sudden share decline (reported ~33% drop) after the issues came to light. This is the catalyst cited by plaintiffs and appears to be driving immediate market weakness. BRBR Stock Drop: BellRing Brands, Inc. Stock Plummets 33% after Inventory Issues Revealed

Company disclosure of inventory problems tied to a sudden share decline (reported ~33% drop) after the issues came to light. This is the catalyst cited by plaintiffs and appears to be driving immediate market weakness. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?fraud class actions and firm solicitations have been announced alleging disclosures misled investors; lead?plaintiff deadline repeatedly cited as March 23, 2026 — legal risk and potential damages exposure are now prominent. Example filing notice: BellRing Brands, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action

Multiple securities?fraud class actions and firm solicitations have been announced alleging disclosures misled investors; lead?plaintiff deadline repeatedly cited as March 23, 2026 — legal risk and potential damages exposure are now prominent. Example filing notice: Negative Sentiment: Additional plaintiff firms (BFA, Hagens Berman, Rosen, Bernstein Liebhard, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, etc.) have announced investigations or filings — the concentrated wave of litigation increases potential legal costs and distraction for management. Example: BFA filing notice. BFA Law sues BellRing

Additional plaintiff firms (BFA, Hagens Berman, Rosen, Bernstein Liebhard, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, etc.) have announced investigations or filings — the concentrated wave of litigation increases potential legal costs and distraction for management. Example: BFA filing notice. Negative Sentiment: Analysts are reacting: UBS trimmed its price target and kept a neutral rating; Barclays lowered its PT to $27 but kept an overweight call — PT cuts suggest some downward revision to near?term expectations. UBS lowers PT on BellRing Brands Barclays reduces PT on BellRing

Analysts are reacting: UBS trimmed its price target and kept a neutral rating; Barclays lowered its PT to $27 but kept an overweight call — PT cuts suggest some downward revision to near?term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~21% in January to ~8.38M shares (?7.1% of float), raising the potential for continued downside pressure from short sellers and signaling bearish sentiment among some market participants.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.64. BellRing Brands Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $79.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,970 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $122,792.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,335.16. The trade was a 6.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high?protein, better?for?you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin?off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health?conscious consumers through a portfolio of well?known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready?to?drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

