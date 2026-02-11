Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 6,000 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.08% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $105.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company’s offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre’s product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

