Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1,579.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,987 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE:CMG opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.