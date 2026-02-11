Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $688,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 237,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 108,033 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 78,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

