Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,357,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229,321 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Bank of America worth $637,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 47,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

BAC opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $404.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

