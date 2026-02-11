Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,357,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229,321 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Bank of America worth $637,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 47,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America said it will maintain its dividend amid strong quarterly results and a moderate outlook — supports income investors and signals confidence in capital levels. Bank of America (BAC) Maintains Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis notes BAC preferred shares offer interest-rate protection and income diversification; attractive to yield-seeking investors if rate volatility persists — can support the equity via demand for bank securities. Bank Of America Preferreds Offer Interest Rate Protection
- Positive Sentiment: Valuation note: BAC trades at a discount to industry price-to-tangible-book multiples, which can attract value buyers and provide a floor to the stock. BAC Trades at a Discount to Industry
- Neutral Sentiment: BAC presented at its own Financial Services Conference (transcript available) — useful for understanding management priorities and capital allocation but not an immediate catalyst unless new guidance was given. BAC Presents at Bank of America Financial Services Conference 2026 Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Firm PR on diversity/leadership (women advisors, Italian leadership narrative) may support ESG perception but is unlikely to move the stock materially in the short term. Bank Of America Highlights Women Advisors
- Negative Sentiment: BofA research has been outspoken on market risks: a harsh warning to the “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks could sap overall market sentiment and weigh on bank trading revenues and market-related fees. Bank of America sends harsh warning to Magnificent Seven stocks
- Negative Sentiment: BofA commodities head Francisco Blanch warns of a ~2M bpd oil surplus this year — weaker energy prices could hurt energy-sector activity and loan demand in some regions and damp overall market risk appetite. Oil Market Faces 2 Million Barrel-per-Day Surplus
- Negative Sentiment: Macro labor datapoints cited by BofA economists (sluggish job growth despite strong GDP) raise uncertainty about the Fed path and loan growth; mixed/weak hiring could pressure net interest income expectations over time. The economy is booming. So why is the job market lagging?
- Neutral Sentiment: BofA’s commodities team also lifted long-term oil forecasts (Brent $60–$80 to 2031), a longer-horizon view that may conflict with near-term surplus commentary and have limited immediate impact on BAC. The World Is Still Hungry For Crude — Bank of America Lifts Oil Price Forecasts
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bank of America Stock Down 1.8%
BAC opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $404.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.
Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.
