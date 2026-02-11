Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,877,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,349 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $465,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.1%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $213.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.60. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.11.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

