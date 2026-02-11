Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,284 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,284 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of S&P Global worth $282,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21.1% in the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 1,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply in January (down ~24.9% vs. mid?January), leaving only ~3.12M shares short (1.0% of float) and a short?interest ratio of ~1.9 days — reduced short pressure can support the stock if selling calms.

Short interest fell sharply in January (down ~24.9% vs. mid?January), leaving only ~3.12M shares short (1.0% of float) and a short?interest ratio of ~1.9 days — reduced short pressure can support the stock if selling calms. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness / upgrade commentary: at least one outlet flagged a “Buy” upgrade and described the sub?$480 area as an attractive long?term entry, which could attract value?oriented buyers. S&P Global Upgraded to Buy

Analyst bullishness / upgrade commentary: at least one outlet flagged a “Buy” upgrade and described the sub?$480 area as an attractive long?term entry, which could attract value?oriented buyers. Positive Sentiment: Technicals/contrarian case: multiple notes point to the stock being oversold after a multi?week decline, suggesting a possible short?term turnaround if fundamentals hold. Zacks Turnaround Thesis

Technicals/contrarian case: multiple notes point to the stock being oversold after a multi?week decline, suggesting a possible short?term turnaround if fundamentals hold. Neutral Sentiment: Quarter top line roughly in line: Q4 revenue of $3.92B slightly beat consensus ($3.89B) and was +9% y/y — shows continued demand across segments. Q4 Sales In Line

Quarter top line roughly in line: Q4 revenue of $3.92B slightly beat consensus ($3.89B) and was +9% y/y — shows continued demand across segments. Neutral Sentiment: Primary disclosures and presentation materials are available (earnings release, slide deck, call transcript) for investors to drill into segment performance and margin drivers. PR Newswire Release

Primary disclosures and presentation materials are available (earnings release, slide deck, call transcript) for investors to drill into segment performance and margin drivers. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and conservative FY26 guidance: Q4 EPS came in at $4.30 (vs. $4.32 est.) and management set FY2026 EPS of $19.40–$19.65 vs. consensus ~$19.90 — the guidance shortfall is the main driver of the selloff. Zacks: Earnings Miss

EPS miss and conservative FY26 guidance: Q4 EPS came in at $4.30 (vs. $4.32 est.) and management set FY2026 EPS of $19.40–$19.65 vs. consensus ~$19.90 — the guidance shortfall is the main driver of the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction magnified by thematic concerns: coverage noted that mixed results didn’t settle investor questions about S&P’s AI positioning and software exposure, pressuring valuation multiples and contributing to declines at peers. AI Concerns Piece

Market reaction magnified by thematic concerns: coverage noted that mixed results didn’t settle investor questions about S&P’s AI positioning and software exposure, pressuring valuation multiples and contributing to declines at peers. Negative Sentiment: Sector spillovers: coverage shows Moody’s and FactSet falling after S&P’s weaker 2026 outlook, suggesting broader analyst re?rating risk for the data/ratings group. Peers Slide

SPGI opened at $401.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $395.88 and a 52 week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore upped their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $638.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 price target on S&P Global in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.57.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

