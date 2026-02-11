Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Holdings Lowered by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 69,396 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 3.1% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:UBER opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $152.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,375 shares of company stock worth $799,875 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.89.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

