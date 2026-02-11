Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,696,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 49,270 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Walmart worth $793,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $5,367,770,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 9,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,486,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,223,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,468 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Walmart by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 19,493,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,902,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,176.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,317,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $324,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 1.8%

WMT opened at $126.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.07 and its 200-day moving average is $107.67. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $131.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $123.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $2,171,291.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,583,689.39. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,221.85. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 229,196 shares of company stock worth $26,957,858 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart



Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

