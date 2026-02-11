Vision Financial Markets LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Target makes up approximately 1.0% of Vision Financial Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Target by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1,113.8% in the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Evercore ISI set a $103.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $108.00 target price on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore upped their price target on Target from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Target from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

Target Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of TGT opened at $113.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $132.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

More Target News

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management refresh seen as constructive — Target named Lisa Roath as chief operating officer and promoted Cara Sylvester to chief merchandising officer; Jefferies calls the changes “directionally positive,” saying they should improve execution and strategic momentum under new CEO Michael Fiddelke. Article Title Article Title Article Title

Management refresh seen as constructive — Target named Lisa Roath as chief operating officer and promoted Cara Sylvester to chief merchandising officer; Jefferies calls the changes “directionally positive,” saying they should improve execution and strategic momentum under new CEO Michael Fiddelke. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying — traders bought ~328,752 TGT call options (?+408% v. typical call volume), a near-term bullish flow that can amplify upside moves or indicate a large investor bet on a rebound.

Unusually large call buying — traders bought ~328,752 TGT call options (?+408% v. typical call volume), a near-term bullish flow that can amplify upside moves or indicate a large investor bet on a rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Company confirmed Q4 financial guidance alongside the leadership changes; this reduces headline uncertainty but offers limited immediate upside absent guidance beats. Article Title

Company confirmed Q4 financial guidance alongside the leadership changes; this reduces headline uncertainty but offers limited immediate upside absent guidance beats. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term operational positives noted (AI-driven inventory improvements and turnaround work), and valuation write-ups (Zacks) highlight possible undervaluation — supportive but not immediate catalysts. Article Title Article Title

Longer-term operational positives noted (AI-driven inventory improvements and turnaround work), and valuation write-ups (Zacks) highlight possible undervaluation — supportive but not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Weak retail-sales data — December retail spending was flat and missed estimates, a macro signal that pressures same?store sales and near-term top-line momentum for big-box retailers like Target. Article Title

Weak retail-sales data — December retail spending was flat and missed estimates, a macro signal that pressures same?store sales and near-term top-line momentum for big-box retailers like Target. Negative Sentiment: Restructuring headlines — reports that Target will cut roughly 500 roles in distribution/regional offices while boosting store staffing could mean near-term execution risk and one?time costs even if intended to improve the guest experience. Article Title Article Title

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.