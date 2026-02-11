Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $411.77 and last traded at $412.0430, with a volume of 39152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $400.47.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $320.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.75%.The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total transaction of $1,259,784.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,883.14. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 265,593,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,903,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,076,953,000 after acquiring an additional 23,903,375 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,817,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,038,000 after acquiring an additional 105,586 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 21.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,324,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,564,000 after purchasing an additional 229,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 604,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,472 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

