Madison Asset Management LLC Has $121.21 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Floor & Decor accounts for approximately 1.3% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Floor & Decor worth $121,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 46.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,398,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,567,000 after buying an additional 2,015,999 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,221,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,450,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,160,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 504,465 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,354,000 after purchasing an additional 444,290 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.84.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.71.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

