Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF $MGNR

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGNR. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,175,000 after acquiring an additional 154,497 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,443 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 98,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 45,748 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter.

American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGNR opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $515.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $52.75.

American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF Profile

The American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (MGNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in a narrow portfolio of global stocks that are predominantly involved in natural resources and related businesses. MGNR was launched on Feb 5, 2024 and is issued by American Beacon.

