H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.38 and last traded at $32.67, with a volume of 51854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

HRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of H&R Block from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on H&R Block from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $41.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $198.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.36 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 176.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 38.80%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 128,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $5,737,553.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 861,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,362,881.02. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 1.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 30.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 26.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

