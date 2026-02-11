Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Buys 16,914 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,914 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,928,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the period. BAM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,225,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,537,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE now owns 381,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after buying an additional 14,749 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of DFAI opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $41.77.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

