Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $249.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.91 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 2.22%.Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Douglas Emmett updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.390-1.450 EPS.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.7%

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57 and a beta of 1.14. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 633.33%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEI

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high?quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long?term cash flows.

The company’s office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.