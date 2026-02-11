Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,153 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises 1.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Keysight Technologies worth $99,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,690,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2,290.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,969 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 164.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 628,082 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2,004.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,865,000 after purchasing an additional 545,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,709,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,359,000 after purchasing an additional 446,123 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $790,104.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,370,627.16. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 4,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $948,119.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 110,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,621,717.18. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 78,784 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $234.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.43 and a 52-week high of $237.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 15.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.64.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

