Stratos Investment Management LLC Acquires 207,425 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF $COM

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,425 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 256,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 55,598 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $884,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 58,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COM opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $32.32.

About Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral. COM was launched on Mar 30, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

