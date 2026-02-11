Noble Financial Has Negative Outlook for TWI FY2025 Earnings

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Noble Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Titan International in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 9th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Titan International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Titan International Stock Down 2.2%

TWI stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Titan International has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $709.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Titan International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 22,000.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of wheels, tires and undercarriage systems designed for off-highway vehicles. The company serves a diverse range of markets including agricultural, construction, earthmoving and consumer segments. Titan’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of tire sizes and tread designs, steel and cast centers, wheels, tracks and complete wheel?and?tire assemblies tailored to meet the needs of tractors, combines, skid steers, loaders, haul trucks and other specialized equipment.

In addition to original equipment manufacturing, Titan provides extensive aftermarket support through its network of distributors and sales offices.

