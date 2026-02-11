Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Minerals Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.06 and a beta of 1.27.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces and processes a broad range of mineral-based products and solutions that serve a variety of industrial applications. Its offerings include bentonite, perlite, precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), mineral sands, foundry additives, performance minerals and specialty chemicals designed to enhance performance in markets such as paper, steel, construction, oil and gas, environmental remediation and consumer products.

The company operates through several business segments, including Specialty Minerals, Refractory Minerals, Performance Materials and Recycled Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.