Stratos Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF $LGOV

Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 735,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,991,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 379.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 75,942 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGOV stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.96 million, a PE ratio of -11,584.47 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46,169.99%.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation. LGOV was launched on Jan 22, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

