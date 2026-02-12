Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,350 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,389 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 350.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Down 2.8%
ADBE stock opened at $257.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.86 and a 200 day moving average of $336.36. The firm has a market cap of $105.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.71 and a twelve month high of $465.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adobe News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts and valuation screens flag ADBE as attractively valued or a buy-after-pullback, arguing AI disruption fears are overblown and positioning Adobe as a long-term growth/value play. Here Are The Most Overvalued And Undervalued U.S. Tech Stocks
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights Adobe as a strong growth and long-term value candidate, which supports the case some investors are using the sell-off to add exposure. Why Adobe Systems (ADBE) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Positive Sentiment: Strategists and commentators say the recent software pullback could be a buying opportunity; JP Morgan and others view the sell-off as overdone relative to fundamentals. AI disruption fears create buying chance in US software stocks, strategists say
- Positive Sentiment: Columnists argue Adobe is “too cheap to ignore” and expect AI-related fears to be overstated, which may attract value-oriented buyers. Adobe: Too Cheap To Ignore, AI Fears Overblown
- Positive Sentiment: Barron’s and others point to heavy short interest across software names and the potential for a short-squeeze rally, which could boost Adobe if sentiment stabilizes. Software Stocks Look Primed for a Short Squeeze
- Positive Sentiment: Several bullish takes argue Adobe could bounce from multi-year lows as investors rotate back into higher-quality software names. Adobe: Bullish On A Bounce Back From Multi-Year Lows
- Neutral Sentiment: Market breadth and a modest Nasdaq rebound improved sentiment for software stocks generally, which could help Adobe if the sector rally continues. Nasdaq Jumps Over 200 Points As Software Stocks Rebound
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest figures in the feed are inconsistent/zeroed (showing 0 shares and NaN changes), so they don’t provide a reliable signal about positioning in ADBE right now.
- Negative Sentiment: Adobe faces a new class-action claim alleging it used pirated books to train AI models — this raises legal and reputational risk that investors are pricing in. Class Suit Accuses Adobe of Using Pirated Books to Train AI Models
- Negative Sentiment: Headline coverage points out Adobe fell more than the broader market during the latest sell-off, contributing to downside momentum and stop-loss activity. Adobe Systems (ADBE) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market
- Negative Sentiment: Pieces highlighting “FOBO” and sector rotation note Adobe and peers have been beaten by defensive/consumer names, reinforcing short-term selling pressure. FOBO (Not FOMO) Hits Tech Heavy Portfolios Hard; Tech Stocks Adobe, Salesforce Beaten By Walmart, Hershey
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
