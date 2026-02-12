Stratos Investment Management LLC Sells 19,611 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Stratos Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,611 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,676.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,627,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,129,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,797 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,683,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96,559 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,834,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,549,000 after purchasing an additional 542,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,914,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,642,000 after purchasing an additional 289,318 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $55.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $55.81. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

