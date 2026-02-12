Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANNX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Annexon from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $626.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. Annexon has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $7.18.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 422,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,783.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,728,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,638,566.36. This represents a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jung Choi purchased 33,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $138,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,270. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 1,863,843 shares of company stock valued at $7,243,105 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annexon by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 469,073 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,095,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 697,978 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC grew its position in Annexon by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,915,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after buying an additional 2,232,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annexon by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,902,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 465,952 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,822,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 308,689 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of complement-targeted therapies for patients with neurodegenerative and neuroimmune diseases. The company’s research platform centers on the inhibition of the C1 complex, a key initiator of the classical complement pathway implicated in several rare and life-threatening disorders. By selectively targeting upstream complement activation, Annexon aims to prevent the aberrant immune-mediated damage that characterizes conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and autoimmune neuropathies.

At the core of Annexon’s pipeline is ANX005, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against the C1q subcomponent, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for acute GBS and chronic neurodegenerative indications.

