Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases 767 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 184.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,121,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 88.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 85,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,141.92 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $1,250.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,013.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $942.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 89.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $26,790,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 235,932 shares in the company, valued at $276,314,121.12. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $26,790,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 200,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,965,146.16. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,126 shares of company stock valued at $169,303,351. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, December 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,218.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

