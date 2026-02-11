35,381 Shares in Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 2,943.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 27.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Schneider National had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

Schneider National announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry’s most recognized carriers.

