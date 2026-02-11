MQS Management LLC Acquires New Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 97.1% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 563,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,393,000 after purchasing an additional 40,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,201 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. UBS Group set a $92.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.24.

In related news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,302. The trade was a 43.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

