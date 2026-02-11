MQS Management LLC Invests $824,000 in Amdocs Limited $DOX

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,043 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. Amdocs accounts for about 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its position in Amdocs by 73.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 458.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 55,038 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after buying an additional 37,087 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after buying an additional 76,683 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $95.41.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

About Amdocs

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

