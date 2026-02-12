Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB) Receives $55.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Grupo Cibest from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Grupo Cibest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Cibest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Cibest to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Get Grupo Cibest alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CIB

Grupo Cibest Trading Down 0.7%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Cibest stock opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Grupo Cibest has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Grupo Cibest by 253.2% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Cibest during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Cibest in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Grupo Cibest by 796.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Grupo Cibest by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Cibest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bancolombia SA (NYSE: CIB) is a leading financial institution in Colombia, offering a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services. As one of the largest universal banks in the country, the company provides retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management solutions. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Bancolombia serves individual clients, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations, focusing on convenience, innovation and customer experience.

In addition to traditional banking, Bancolombia’s product portfolio includes insurance, pension fund management, leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Cibest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Cibest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.