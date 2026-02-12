Fogo (FOGO) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last Week

Fogo (FOGO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, Fogo has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Fogo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Fogo has a market capitalization of $79.34 million and $22.78 million worth of Fogo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fogo alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,601.22 or 0.99498877 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,473.66 or 0.99957435 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Fogo

Fogo launched on January 15th, 2026. Fogo’s total supply is 9,946,550,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,772,527,377 tokens. The official message board for Fogo is www.fogo.io/blog. The official website for Fogo is www.fogo.io. The Reddit community for Fogo is https://reddit.com/r/fogochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fogo’s official Twitter account is @fogochain.

Fogo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fogo (FOGO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2026. Fogo has a current supply of 9,946,504,694.82652566 with 3,772,504,694.82584566 in circulation. The last known price of Fogo is 0.0209236 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $23,860,449.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fogo.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fogo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fogo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fogo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fogo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.