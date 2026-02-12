Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.28 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.33.
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
