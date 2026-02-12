Contrasting Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) & SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) and SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Viking Therapeutics and SAB Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics 2 2 7 3 2.79 SAB Biotherapeutics 1 0 4 1 2.83

Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $89.36, indicating a potential upside of 213.01%. SAB Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.23%. Given Viking Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Viking Therapeutics is more favorable than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics N/A -29.35% -28.41% SAB Biotherapeutics N/A 33.39% 25.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and SAB Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

76.0% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and SAB Biotherapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$109.96 million ($2.12) -13.47 SAB Biotherapeutics $1.32 million 150.77 -$34.10 million ($3.09) -1.35

SAB Biotherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Therapeutics. Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAB Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics beats Viking Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD. It also develops VK5211, an orally available non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; VK0612, an orally available Phase IIb-ready drug candidate for type 2 diabetes; VK2735, a novel dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide, which is in Phase 1 SAD/MAD clinical trial, and VK0214, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the TRß for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases. The company also uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors or plasma. In addition, its lead product candidate SAB-142, a human, multi-target anti-thymocyte globulin treatment, currently under Phase 1 trials in delaying the onset or progression of type 1 diabetes. Further, the company develops SAB-176, a multivalent, broadly neutralizing – human polyclonal immunoglobulin therapeutic candidate, currently in Phase 2a development for the treatment or prevention of severe influenza. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

