Stratos Investment Management LLC Sells 21,909 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Stratos Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,909 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSV. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 404.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mills Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

