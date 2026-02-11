Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.050-10.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2 billion-$12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.6 billion.

Wabtec Stock Performance

Shares of WAB stock opened at $245.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. Wabtec has a one year low of $151.81 and a one year high of $248.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wabtec from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wabtec from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $1,073,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,827,579. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $381,481.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 125,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,720,901.97. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,875 shares of company stock worth $2,978,789. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Wabtec

Here are the key news stories impacting Wabtec this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Wabtec by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 208.7% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 11.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

