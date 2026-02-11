Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Releases Earnings Results

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 28.80 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Wynnstay Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.97%.

Wynnstay Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of LON WYN opened at GBX 383.20 on Wednesday. Wynnstay Group has a 52-week low of GBX 272.11 and a 52-week high of GBX 430. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 360 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 357.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynnstay Group

In related news, insider Rob Thomas acquired 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 345 per share, with a total value of £9,973.95. Also, insider Steven Esom bought 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 345 per share, with a total value of £9,973.95. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay is a 108-year-old, leading UK supplier of agricultural products and services, supporting farmers and rural communities nationwide . Founded in 1917 as a farmers’ co-operative and listed on AIM since 2004, Wynnstay has a proven track record of delivering consistent returns and rising dividends. In 2025, we launched Wynnstay Strategy Genesis, a five-year plan focused on growth, innovation, and sustainable value creation. This builds on Project Genesis, introduced in 2024, which strengthened operational efficiency and created a robust foundation for transformation.

