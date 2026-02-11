Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,969 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $100,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. HSBC lifted their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus set a $265.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.86.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $219.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.37. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

