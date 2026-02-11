Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP stock opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $108.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.89.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.78.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152,410. This trade represents a 60.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

