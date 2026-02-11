Deere & Company $DE Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Deere & Company by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% in the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.3%

DE stock opened at $593.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $500.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.13. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $404.42 and a 52 week high of $593.76. The company has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $542.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,792 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,920. This trade represents a 36.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,160,775.30. This trade represents a 26.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,578 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,682. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

