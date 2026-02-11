Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,606,000 after acquiring an additional 306,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,488,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,371,000 after purchasing an additional 114,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,223,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,308,000 after purchasing an additional 102,798 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,921,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,825,000 after purchasing an additional 330,952 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,330,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,178,000 after buying an additional 206,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.19.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $359.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $363.54.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%.The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total transaction of $494,769.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,160.14. This trade represents a 24.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

