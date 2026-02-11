Flagship Investments Limited (FSI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on February 26th

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 315.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 million, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the All Ordinaries Index.

