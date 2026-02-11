Flagship Investments Limited (FSI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on February 26th

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 315.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th.
Flagship Investments Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 million, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.77.
Flagship Investments Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flagship Investments
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.