Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1934 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Capital Southwest has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Capital Southwest has a payout ratio of 99.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.1%.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.37 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) is a publicly traded investment firm structured as a business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm offers a spectrum of debt and equity capital, including senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, and both preferred and common equity investments. By partnering with corporate management teams, Capital Southwest seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions, and ownership transitions.

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Capital Southwest has cultivated a track record of long-term partnerships with privately held businesses and select public companies.

