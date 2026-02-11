Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. $FG

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 33,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays set a $31.00 target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research lowered F&G Annuities & Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised F&G Annuities & Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

FG stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 5,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.56 per share, with a total value of $147,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,117,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,030,225.76. This trade represents a 0.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life is the principal life insurance and annuity subsidiary of F&G Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: FG), a publicly traded financial services holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The company focuses on designing and issuing retirement income solutions that address longevity risk, capital preservation, and wealth transfer for individual and institutional clients.

Its product suite includes fixed indexed annuities, which offer the potential for market-linked growth with downside protection; fixed-rate annuities, delivering guaranteed interest over a defined term; and a range of life insurance policies such as term, universal, and variable universal life.

