The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,838 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $172,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,871,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,394,611,000 after purchasing an additional 327,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,341,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,885,603,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $430.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.47.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $389.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company has a market capitalization of $387.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

