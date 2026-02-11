Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 5,521 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 761,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,285,000 after acquiring an additional 67,412 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $155.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.35. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $156.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

