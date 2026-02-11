Knowles (NYSE:KN) SVP Robert Perna Sells 3,166 Shares of Stock

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Perna sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $85,766.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 60,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,319.60. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Knowles Stock Down 1.2%

KN stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.52. Knowles Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Knowles had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Knowles has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trending Headlines about Knowles

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Knowles by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,806,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,152,000 after buying an additional 205,573 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 127,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Knowles this week:

Positive Sentiment: Knowles reported a Feb. 5 quarterly beat: Q4 EPS $0.36 vs. $0.35 consensus and revenue $162.2M vs. $156.2M, with revenue up ~13.8% year-over-year and Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.220–$0.260 — fundamentals that support the stock’s recent strength. MarketBeat KN profile

Knowles reported a Feb. 5 quarterly beat: Q4 EPS $0.36 vs. $0.35 consensus and revenue $162.2M vs. $156.2M, with revenue up ~13.8% year-over-year and Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.220–$0.260 — fundamentals that support the stock’s recent strength. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage about Tina Knowles and related gala events (mentions of Meghan Markle attending) appears to reference a public figure unrelated to Knowles Corporation and is unlikely to affect the company’s fundamentals or stock performance. MSN: Tina Knowles honored MSN: Meghan Markle appearance MSN: gala coverage

Media coverage about Tina Knowles and related gala events (mentions of Meghan Markle attending) appears to reference a public figure unrelated to Knowles Corporation and is unlikely to affect the company’s fundamentals or stock performance. Negative Sentiment: Several senior Knowles insiders sold stock on Feb. 9–10, totaling roughly 41,051 shares for aggregate proceeds of about $1.11M. Notable filings: VP Air A. Bastarrica sold 12,000 shares at ~$26.76 (SEC filing), SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,000 shares at ~$26.75 (SEC filing), COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 15,885 shares at ~$27.22 (SEC filing), and SVP Robert J. Perna sold 3,166 shares at ~$27.09 (SEC filing). The concentration of sales by top executives can pressure sentiment even if sales are for personal/liquidity reasons. Bastarrica SEC Cabrera SEC Giesecke SEC Perna SEC

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on Knowles in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Knowles to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Knowles

About Knowles

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.