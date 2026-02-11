Knowles (NYSE:KN) SVP Robert Perna Sells 3,166 Shares of Stock

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Perna sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $85,766.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 60,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,319.60. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Knowles Stock Down 1.2%
KN stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.52. Knowles Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59.
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Knowles had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Knowles has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Trending Headlines about Knowles
Here are the key news stories impacting Knowles this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Knowles reported a Feb. 5 quarterly beat: Q4 EPS $0.36 vs. $0.35 consensus and revenue $162.2M vs. $156.2M, with revenue up ~13.8% year-over-year and Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.220–$0.260 — fundamentals that support the stock’s recent strength. MarketBeat KN profile
- Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage about Tina Knowles and related gala events (mentions of Meghan Markle attending) appears to reference a public figure unrelated to Knowles Corporation and is unlikely to affect the company’s fundamentals or stock performance. MSN: Tina Knowles honored MSN: Meghan Markle appearance MSN: gala coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Several senior Knowles insiders sold stock on Feb. 9–10, totaling roughly 41,051 shares for aggregate proceeds of about $1.11M. Notable filings: VP Air A. Bastarrica sold 12,000 shares at ~$26.76 (SEC filing), SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,000 shares at ~$26.75 (SEC filing), COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 15,885 shares at ~$27.22 (SEC filing), and SVP Robert J. Perna sold 3,166 shares at ~$27.09 (SEC filing). The concentration of sales by top executives can pressure sentiment even if sales are for personal/liquidity reasons. Bastarrica SEC Cabrera SEC Giesecke SEC Perna SEC
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on Knowles in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Knowles to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Knowles
About Knowles
Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.
Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Knowles
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.